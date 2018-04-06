Fortnite Mobile Making Over $1.8 Million a Day

Fortnite Mobile is making a whopping 1.8 million every single day. Let me repeat that: Fortnite Mobile is making 1.8 million every single day that passes. That’s a lot of money, even by Fortnite standards.

The news comes via mobile app analysis firm, Sensor Tower, who claims that Epic Games is racking in $1.8 million plus since its public launch.

Seven day spending for the game is currently an impressive $6.4 million. Now, to put that number into context, during the same period money spent on Pokemon GO was $2.7 million. For Clash of Clans, it was $4.1 million. And even Candy Crush Saga – the game everyone’s mom plays – only brought in $5.8 million. Just like the console and PC market, Fortnite is taking over the mobile market in impressive time.

What makes this sales figure even more impressive – and even more insane – is that it only consists of iOS sales, because as you may know, it is currently not available on Android devices. What that sales figure could and will look like when Android support comes is scary to think about. Android notably has a larger install base than iOS so that number could easily double, triple, or more.

According to Sensor Tower, lifting the previous invite only requirement meant an explosion in player expenditure of 197 percent. You can see the evolution of the game’s daily mobile player spending below, via a handy-dandy line graph chart.

Fortnite Mobile is currently number one in more than 20 regions for iOS downloads. Sensor Tower predicts that the daily player spending will continue to increase, and could potentially hit as high as $3 million or more a day. The analysis firm also notes – rather obviously – the game is one of the most successful mobile launches of all time, despite not even being on Android devices.

Fortnite Mobile is available as a free-to-play game on iOS devices. For more information on supported devices, click here. As for when the title will embrace the Android platform, it isn’t clear. However, given how quickly Epic Games has been supporting and updating Fortnite, it should be sooner rather than later. If you think Fortnite is popular now, just wait until it hits Android.