Fortnite Mobile Now Available to Everyone on iOS

If you’ve been waiting to play Fortnite on mobile, today is your lucky day! Fortnite is now available on iOS for everyone, and you no longer need a special invitation from EPIC Games, or an invite code from one of your friends. If you weren’t lucky enough to get invited to play early, head to the app store and download the game now!

No invite needed – Fortnite is now open everywhere on iOS. Grab your friends and jump in now! https://t.co/qU3S8QAQ9K — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2018

If you have an older iPhone, you may want to consider upgrading. Fortnite doesn’t run on everything. According to the official FAQ, you’re going to need an iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad 2017 devices or later. Obviously, you’ll need an internet connection, and you’ll also need to be running iOS 11. If you meet the above requirements, which most modern smartphone users should, then you’re good to go!

We still don’t have any idea when Android users are going to be able to join the fight. On the same FAQ page, EPIC Games confirms that the game will eventually be coming to Android via the Google Play store, but they don’t offer up an official date, they simply say that it will be supported in the next few months. There are far more phone models and hardware specs running Android, so that will require much more testing on EPIC’s part. We understand, but we do hope to see an Android version sooner rather than later.

If you were wondering, yes, you will be able to play with your friends who are playing on console, and yes, you will be at a huge disadvantage by using a touchscreen instead of using a controller. Controller support will be coming to Fortnite Mobile in the future, but for now, you’re stuck using touchscreen controls.

The good news is that your EPIC Games account will be synced across all versions of the game, meaning that no matter where you play — PC, console, or on your phone — all of your progress and unlocks will be tracked everywhere. Any progress you make while playing on your phone will be validated the next time you boot up the game on PS4 or Xbox One, so get out there and start earning some new loot!