‘Fortnite’ Adds New “Baller” Vehicle, Significant Changes to Vending Machines

A new update for Fortnite is now here as we enter into the third week of Season 8. The latest patch brings with it the previously leaked “hamster ball” vehicle, simply called the “Baller,” as well as significant changes to how the Vending Machines work in game.

Time to roll out! Downtime has ended. Hop in and try out the newest vehicle, The Baller! pic.twitter.com/Cc3C3hXcnK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 12, 2019

Roll, boost, and grapple your way to a good time with the new Baller vehicle seen above. It’s the latest — and strangest — vehicle to hit the battle royale game yet, but definitely sticks close to Fortnite’s brand of just being a fun experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Vending Machines also work a bit differently, now only dispensing one item before disappearing, though that one item will be given absolutely free of charge.

As for what else is new with the game’s weapons and items:

Baller This single seat vehicle is found at Expedition Outposts and around pirate camp loot stashes Use the attached Grappler and Boost functionality to pull yourself up cliffs or swing through the trees The driver is protected from damage, but The Baller is vulnerable to enemy weapon fire. 300 Health

Infantry Rifle Removed Common rarity

Heavy Assault Rifle Adjusted rarity from Rare/Epic/Legendary to Common/Uncommon/Rare Base damage scaling for Common/Uncommon/Rare 36/38/40

Clingers Reduced max stack size from 10 to 6.

Vending Machines Removed the material cost. Each Vending Machine will be destroyed after claiming an item. Common and Uncommon Vending Machines have been removed. Removed Mounted Turret from Legendary Vending Machine

Reduced availability of Treasure Maps from floor loot .53% to .27%.

Reduced availability of Treasure Maps from chest loot 3.25% to 1.65%.

Bug Fixes

Fixed rocket smoke trails disappearing instantly on explosion.

Fixed an issue where the popping audio for Balloons would continue to play after using Balloons to get to max build height while using a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where Buried Treasure would not auto pickup when the Auto Pickup Weapons setting was enabled.

Fixed an issue where Buried Treasure chests could be placed on the Starting Island.

Fixed an issue where using an Impulse Grenade or a Shockwave Grenade while jumping on a Hoverboard causes the player to rapidly rotate.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Thoughts on the latest changes made to the battle royale title? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!