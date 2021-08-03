Fortnite Reveals Two New Street Fighter Skins

✖

Capcom and Epic Games have revealed that two more Street Fighter skins will be coming to Fortnite: Cammy and Guile. The game previously added Ryu and Chun-Li as skins, and Fortnite's official Twitter account teased that more characters would be coming to the game. The two skins will be added to the Item Shop on August 7th at 8 p.m. ET. The characters will feature their traditional looks, but Cammy will have a Tactical variant, while Guile will have a Glistening variant. Guile will be accompanied by the K.O. Back Bling, while Cammy will have the Borealis Backer Back Bling.

The skins can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

Round 2. FIGHT 🥊 Announcing two new challengers! Guile and Cammy from @StreetFighter are making their way to the Island. Read about their upcoming Cosmetic Sets and about the Cammy Cup where you can win her Outfit early. 🔗: https://t.co/ASHildQt70 pic.twitter.com/Uc1nizbn9V — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2021

Fortnite fans that don't want to wait to wait for Cammy will have the opportunity to win the skin early, thanks to the Cammy Cup event. Top performing teams in each region will get the outfit and Back Bling, while any team that receives at least 8 points will get a Round Two loading screen featuring the two Street Fighter characters. Last but not least, players will have the opportunity to grab the Cammy & Guile Gear Bundle in the Shop. This includes a Knuckle Buster Pickaxe for Guile, a Delta Red Bowie Blade Pickaxe for Cammy, and a V-Trigger Vector Glider, which is meant to evoke Guile's stage from Street Fighter II.

Hopefully, this collaboration between Capcom and Epic Games will lead to more Street Fighter characters joining Fortnite! Fighters like Blanka, Vega, and Dhalsim would certainly seem like great options, if the demand is there. For now, we'll just have to wait and see!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited about these Street Fighter skins coming to Fortnite? Which characters would you like to see next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!