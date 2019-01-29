‘Fortnite’: Here’s What’s Been Vaulted

A new update is now live in Fortnite which means another new wave of vaulted items has also arrived. With the addition of the Chiller Grenade and updated visuals for how the Cozy Campfires work, the team over at Epic Games decided it was only fair to take a way a few items until further notice.

The whiplash over the SMG inclusion in the game continues as the standard version is vaulted once more. But it’s not all bad, the Suppressed SMG is back out into the wild once more — we guess only two SMG types can be in the vault at once. As for what else has been put to rest:

Vaulted

Bolt-action Sniper Rifle

Burst Rifle

Heavy Shotgun

SMG Common, Uncommon, and Rare



But, it’s not all about what’s been taken away, a few new items and changes have also arrived:

Chiller Grenade The Chiller Grenade will knock players back, causing them to slide along the ground. Allies, enemies, and vehicles hit with the Chiller Grenade will slip around with icy feet/wheels for a duration of 7 seconds. Drops in stacks of 3. Max stack size of 6. Common rarity. Can be found from Floor Loot and Vending Machines.

Cozy Campfire – Updated Visuals We’ve updated the visual effects of Cozy Campfires to more clearly indicate when a campfire is in use or burnt out.



Unvaulted Suppressed SMG Common, Uncommon, and Rare

Reduced the drop chance of Dual Pistol from floor loot from 2.24% to 1.38%.

Bug Fixes

Balloons no longer collide with vehicles. This resolves an issue where vehicles could be damaged when using Balloons while on a vehicle.



As for what else is new with the latest update, you can check out the full patch notes right here.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices. What else would you like to see make a comeback into the game? Any particular item you’d like to see be gone for good? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!