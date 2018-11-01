Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Has Become a Popular Halloween Costume and We’re Loving It

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins sure has come a long way over the past few months. The popular Fortnite player has scored a spot in a Samsung commercial; had major presence at TwitchCon last week; appears on the cover of the latest ESPN Magazine; and also had an all-star gaming session with Drake that’s still talked about to this day. But now he’s truly reached a peak moment — he’s become a Halloween costume.
Our friends at DualShockers recently shared a number of tweets featuring young fans that are dressing as the superstar player, right down to his trademark blue hair. And we’re not gonna lie — these costumes are actually pretty inspiring, to say the least.
Let’s share some of our favorites below:
First off, Lance Schone shared a picture of a kid with what appears to be a blue wig and a fantastic Ninja-inspired shirt. And it’s pretty much perfect.
Halloween 2018. He had no trouble picking a costume this year. Had to be @Ninja ! pic.twitter.com/OBwDV8RsH9— Lance Schone (@lanceschone) October 31, 2018
Next up is a tweet from Michael Alberto, under the name #DamageDone, who shares his look as Ninja. He doesn’t really have the blue hair, but he does have a big cup of Slurp Juice, so we’ll allow it. Also, we’re thirsty.
Ya I’m @Ninja from #fortnite for Halloween 👌😎@PyrocynicalTV #epic #victoryroyale pic.twitter.com/5SgYznagoq— Michael Alberto – #DamageDone (@owowouwu) October 31, 2018
This tweet from Jeffrey Lewis not only features a pretty accurate portrayal of Ninja on the left, but also the Marshmellow Music icon on the right. And, honestly, these kids deserve all the candy.
Happy Halloween! @Ninja @redbull #Ninja #Fortnite #epicgames @marshmellomusic #marshmellowmusic @FortniteGame love you too Marshmellow pic.twitter.com/p0HBqk1CZJ— Jeffrey Lewis (@iAmJeffreyLewis) October 31, 2018
Angie Galindo also shared a pic of her son dressed up as the popular gamer. The hair and the bandana are pretty much ideal; and the headphones are definitely a nice touch!
Happy Halloween @Ninja ! Do you like my son’s costume? (He’s YOU!) pic.twitter.com/fxqGwaGefr— Angie Galindo (@angiegalindokc) October 31, 2018
The All Fanboy Channel shared this take on Ninja, and it’s pretty spot on. The glow hoops are definitely a nice touch.
He made his own shirt for his @Ninja Halloween costume. #Ninja #HalloweenTODAY #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/9xxZWoyW1Q— All Fanboy Channel (@FanboyChannel) October 31, 2018
Chris Needham also decided to take the Ninja and Marshmellow route with these neat costumes, and, yep, they’re gaming too!
Winners of the FORTNITE Pro-Am, @Ninja and @Marshmellomusic. Happy Halloween. Easy Dubs. pic.twitter.com/cUwSVMIoXx— Chris Needham (@chrisneedham) October 31, 2018
Emily Grass has multiple photos featuring her and fellow Twitter user @anne_meadors as Marshmellow and Ninja. They really seem to make an ideal duo, don’t they?
Me and @anne_meadors had to dress as our favorite fortnite duo and We both had to rep that ninja merch…we can’t forget about the llama either 🙂 Happy Halloween! @Ninja @marshmellomusic @Ninja @marshmellomusic pic.twitter.com/TMfzJtMFmi— Emily Grass (@emilygrass14) October 31, 2018
Krista B. shared this photo of her son @milkarein rockin’ his own Ninja look, and it’s pretty cool!
@Ninja My son @miikarein idolizes you so much, he decided to be you for Halloween! Please comment on this post to make his day. #Ninja #twitch #gamer #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/JSSgCCQIwG— Krista B. (@kristajarrod) October 31, 2018
And, finally, who says that Ninja has to only be for kids? This tweet from Scary Bigniteo reveals a teacher actually dressed up as the gamer for school. That’s…awesome!
MY TEACHER WAS @Ninja FOR HALLOWEEN LMFAOO 😂😂😂 #fortnite #Fortnite #Ninja pic.twitter.com/t9rz50qBv8— Scary 🅱️Igniteo (@Bored_Official) October 31, 2018
We’ll be keeping an eye out for more inspired Halloween costumes as we go on, but, considering this is kind of Fortnite related, here are a couple of awesome llama costumes. For good measure!
Gotta love it when ur friend dresses as a llama for Halloween ! #Halloween #HappyHallowen #fortnite #llama #fortnitellama @FortniteGame 😂😂👻 pic.twitter.com/NvIcRBwTf3— Angela (@Angela18342243) October 30, 2018
Made a Loot Llama for my son’s costume this year! #Halloween2018, #halloweencostume, #halloweencostumes, #Fortnite,#epicgames,#FortniteHalloween, @FortniteGame,@EpicGames pic.twitter.com/78ewOXofgY— Brian Balkissoon (@BalkissoonBrian) October 30, 2018
This one’s actually for a worthy cause.
I always tell my students “know your intended audience.”
Raising money— April Lesher (@aelesher) October 31, 2018
Costumes for a Cause
Junior High Librarian as
Fortnite Loot Llama.@FortniteGame Would you care to match our school donation to#MakeAWishFoundation pic.twitter.com/IADquGgmfu
Happy Halloween, everyone!
(Big hat tip to DualShockers for the info!)