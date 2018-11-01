Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Has Become a Popular Halloween Costume and We’re Loving It

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins sure has come a long way over the past few months. The popular Fortnite player has scored a spot in a Samsung commercial; had major presence at TwitchCon last week; appears on the cover of the latest ESPN Magazine; and also had an all-star gaming session with Drake that’s still talked about to this day. But now he’s truly reached a peak moment — he’s become a Halloween costume.

Our friends at DualShockers recently shared a number of tweets featuring young fans that are dressing as the superstar player, right down to his trademark blue hair. And we’re not gonna lie — these costumes are actually pretty inspiring, to say the least.

Let’s share some of our favorites below:

First off, Lance Schone shared a picture of a kid with what appears to be a blue wig and a fantastic Ninja-inspired shirt. And it’s pretty much perfect.

Halloween 2018. He had no trouble picking a costume this year. Had to be @Ninja ! pic.twitter.com/OBwDV8RsH9 — Lance Schone (@lanceschone) October 31, 2018

Next up is a tweet from Michael Alberto, under the name #DamageDone, who shares his look as Ninja. He doesn’t really have the blue hair, but he does have a big cup of Slurp Juice, so we’ll allow it. Also, we’re thirsty.

This tweet from Jeffrey Lewis not only features a pretty accurate portrayal of Ninja on the left, but also the Marshmellow Music icon on the right. And, honestly, these kids deserve all the candy.

Angie Galindo also shared a pic of her son dressed up as the popular gamer. The hair and the bandana are pretty much ideal; and the headphones are definitely a nice touch!

Happy Halloween @Ninja ! Do you like my son’s costume? (He’s YOU!) pic.twitter.com/fxqGwaGefr — Angie Galindo (@angiegalindokc) October 31, 2018

The All Fanboy Channel shared this take on Ninja, and it’s pretty spot on. The glow hoops are definitely a nice touch.

Chris Needham also decided to take the Ninja and Marshmellow route with these neat costumes, and, yep, they’re gaming too!

Emily Grass has multiple photos featuring her and fellow Twitter user @anne_meadors as Marshmellow and Ninja. They really seem to make an ideal duo, don’t they?

Me and @anne_meadors had to dress as our favorite fortnite duo and We both had to rep that ninja merch…we can’t forget about the llama either 🙂 Happy Halloween! @Ninja @marshmellomusic @Ninja @marshmellomusic pic.twitter.com/TMfzJtMFmi — Emily Grass (@emilygrass14) October 31, 2018

Krista B. shared this photo of her son @milkarein rockin’ his own Ninja look, and it’s pretty cool!

And, finally, who says that Ninja has to only be for kids? This tweet from Scary Bigniteo reveals a teacher actually dressed up as the gamer for school. That’s…awesome!

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more inspired Halloween costumes as we go on, but, considering this is kind of Fortnite related, here are a couple of awesome llama costumes. For good measure!

This one’s actually for a worthy cause.

I always tell my students “know your intended audience.” Raising money

Costumes for a Cause

Junior High Librarian as

Fortnite Loot Llama.@FortniteGame Would you care to match our school donation to#MakeAWishFoundation pic.twitter.com/IADquGgmfu — April Lesher (@aelesher) October 31, 2018

Happy Halloween, everyone!

