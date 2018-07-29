Fortnite Player’s “No-Scope Stadium” Game Mode Needs to Happen

There’s a player-made concept for a Fortnite game mode called “No-Scope Stadium” that looks like it’d be a blast if Epic Games turned it into the real deal.

A Fortnite player by the in-game name of Ninjex_ shared the game mode concept to the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit under the Reddit name ipatso. The Redditor and Fortnite player had three friends taking part in the game mode thanks to Fortnite’s Playground Limited Time Mode that allows for such creations with the game mode previewed in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The setup for the game mode appears simple enough with the rules governing how to play being just as easy to follow. An indoor structure is built entirely out of metal, Bounce Pads, and Launch Pads so that players can rocket themselves around the interior of the structure while the walls withstand the inevitable missed shot. As for the weapons, only Hunting Rifles are allowed, and just as the name suggests, there’s no zooming in allowed. If you want a kill in this game mode, a no-scope shot is the way to go.

The game concept gives off some serious local multiplayer vibes like you’d expect to find when playing a trickshots-only game on Rust in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or a similar shooter setup. To make sure everyone had enough ammo and weapons to work with, the Redditor said that the four players had a system in place to keep everyone fully stocked.

“There was a stockpile of hunting rifles and ammo outside the stadium,” ipatso said when asked what they did about obtaining more Hunting Rifles and ammo. “If that would ever run out, then they’d just grab their rifle inside and ask us for ammo to drop.”

While the building process looks simple enough since the players already gave a preview of how it should be set up, the player also gave some insight into how long it’ll take to create. When asked what the build time vs. play time was since you only have so long in the Playground LTM, the player said that it took around 20-30 minutes to build and gave the four 30-40 minutes of playtime. It took a whole game prior to that to conceptualize, the player said, but that can hopefully be skipped now that everyone knows what it should look like.

The concept also makes you realize how beneficial it’d be to allow Fortnite players to save and download custom “maps” like these to entirely skip the build time and get right to playing. That doesn’t appear to be a planned feature now, but at least players now know how to build their own version of No-Scope Stadium.