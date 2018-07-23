5 Big Fortnite Features Coming in Patch v5.10

The next Fortnite update called Patch v5.10 is releasing tomorrow on July 24, and it’s bringing several exciting features with it.

It’s the first large update that Fortnite Battle Royale has received since Season 5 started with a smaller content update coming between the season’s start and the upcoming v5.10. While most updates have some of their content previewed before they’re released, v5.10 in particular has more than a few features that have been highlighted by Epic Games, some of them more widely broadcasted and others being changes that might surprise the more casual player.

There’s a party and you’re invited! Patch v5.10 releases tomorrow, July 24 and it marks #Fortnite1st birthday. Take a peek at the Patch Notes once downtime begins at 4 AM ET to learn what goodies are coming. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2018

With Epic Games announcing Fortnite’s server downtimes in preparation for the patch release, here are five of the biggest changes and features to look forward to in the full patch notes that’ll be released early in the morning.

Birthday Bash

As mentioned in Epic Games’ tweet, the release of v5.10 brings a celebration of Fortnite’s birthday, and all players are invited.

Announcing the start of a limited-time event that’ll yield some birthday-themed loot, Epic Games said that players can participate in different challenges to acquire everything that’s offered. There’s something in it for both Battle Royale and Save the World players with a rundown of the event’s challenges from Epic Games’ announcement post seen below.

Deal 1,000 damage to opponents to unlock the Fortnite Birthday! Emoticon

Dance at different birthday cakes to unlock the Happy Birthday! Spray

Play 14 matches to unlock 5,000 XP.

Complete all 3 challenges to earn the Birthday Cake Back Bling

Complete the Fortnite Birthday questline in Save the World and earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero! Earn tickets to spend on Birthday Llamas which can contain Heroes and weapons from every event this year (not including quest rewards).

Playground Returns

Playground mode returns on July 25th!



Set up squad battles with new team select options, skirt around in an ATK and gear up with lots more loot.



Look out for the full list of changes in the 5.10 patch notes. pic.twitter.com/7bK1Wgg98U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2018

While a special event awaits players when Patch v5.10 releases, everyone’s favorite Playground LTM will also be released just a day after the update releases.

Epic Games announced on Monday that Playground would be returning to Fortnite Battle Royale, the LTM that lets players free-build, construct extraordinary creations, and practice their moves with a small number of players.

It was taken out of the game after being live for a while so that Epic Games could make improvements on it, and aside from the ones mentioned above, you can see more of what the developers said they wanted to improve on right here.

Compact SMG

Adding to what many Fortnite players are already calling the SMG meta is another gun in the same class called the Compact SMG, a weapon meant for close quarters combat.

The news of the gun is something that players might’ve spotted recently if they’ve been active over the weekend. In the game’s “Coming Soon” section that previews what’s to come, the Compact SMG showed up as a weapon that’d soon be available. It’s found in both Epic and Legendary variants, so players will have one more SMG to make room for in their arsenal. Nothing’s being vaulted this time as was the case with the release of the Submachine Gun, so this is just a purely new weapon being added for players to use.

Slurp Juice Buffs

Though you might be tempted to carry around that Compact SMG in your inventory, you may also want to consider making room for Slurp Juice now that it’s being buffed.

The consumable item restores both shields and health when used with one point being applied every second for 25 seconds. It’s about to do much more than that though with Epic Games’ design lead for Fortnite Eric Williamson sharing details on the buff.

“In 5.10 Slurp will give 75 points (2hp/s), but prioritize HP first. If HP is full it’ll go to Shield,” Williamson said on Reddit in response to a suggestion that the Slurp Juice item be buffed.

This means that you can get all of your health back if you’re down to even 25 health, but should you have more than that when you use the Slurp Juice, it’ll carry over to your shield as well. That’s not far off from what the Redditor who suggested a buff pitched either with the original idea seen here.

Founder’s Pack Skins

To thank you for your continued support, all founder’s pack owners will receive the legendary Warpaint and Rose Team Leader Outfits in Battle Royale as part of our v5.10 release. pic.twitter.com/JhgswBdBZR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2018

Lastly, Founder’s Pack owners are at long last getting their Battle Royale skins in Patch v5.10.

Both the Rose Team Leader and Warpaint outfits were previewed as free loot for the Founder’s Pack owners, the people who purchased the Save the World edition of Fortnite in a special bundle that helped back the game in its early stages. The skins have been coming for a while now, and with the next update, they’ll finally be here.

Epic Games should have the full patch notes up for the game early on Wednesday morning, so we’ll have more on the update’s biggest features then.