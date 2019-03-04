‘Fortnite’ Players May Have Discovered The Lava is Actually Cold

Season 8 of Fortnite kicked off with a bang, bringing the likes of a big volcano, little volcano vents, and all of the glorious lava one could think of. However, it appears that the lava is actually cold and is probably hurting players because of just how cold it is.

Okay, so the lava probably isn’t cold, but when you look at it through a thermal scope, it’s completely blue, indicating that there is no heat. At least, that’s how thermal scopes are supposed to work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user “RealzLlamaz” took to the Fortnite subreddit to share their discovery with the masses. As can be seen, heat is nowhere to be found when looking at the lava. While this is likely a bug of some sort, players developed their own theories about lava in general. “Yes actually lava is so cold it feel warm,” epicmangamingFTW said.

“If this actually worked it would be broken af, people walking across couldn’t be seen by the thermal,” user Pyrolaxian said. That’s not the worst idea in the world, as players would likely blend in with the lava’s heat all too well. However, Epic would be able to combat this fairly easily, as lava is typically much hotter than a human being. Then again, this is a video game.

Wondering what else is new in Season 8 of Fortnite? Here’s a brief description:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

What do you think about this? Is it a bug that is causing the lava to appear cold when looking through a thermal scope? Do you believe Epic Games had players’ heat signatures in mind? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!