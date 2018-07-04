Fortnite: Somebody Recreated an Entire Cruise Ship in Playgrounds

The impressive creations continue now that the Playgrounds Limited Time Mode is now available for all Fortnite players. From Call of Duty homages, to Mario Kart, there is no limit the creativity the community has shown. The latest is one we definitely didn’t expect: an actual cruise ship!

Jokingly called the Titanic 2.0 because of its fragility to explosives, the creation above is actually pretty cool looking! The inspired design comes courtesy of Reddit and for the most part, it was a solo job! Now to see this bad boy out on Loot Lake …

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that haven’t had a chance to check out the Playgrounds Limited Time Mode yet since it was taken down last week for technical issues, here’s what you need to know:

“Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!”

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

Hurry fast, though! The Limited Time Modes aren’t around forever, so don’t hesitate to get your creative fix in before it’s too late!The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! The game is also expected to make the jump to Android devices, though we still don’t have an exact release date other than “soon.”

Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!

Want even more interesting fan made creations? You can check out some of our previous coverage at our community hub right here, including a Mario Kart x Fortnite mashup and how another group of players recreated Call of Duty’s Nuketown map!