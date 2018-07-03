Fortnite: Playground LTM Now Live

Though most of the latest update for Fortnite is going swimmingly, unfortunately the new Limited Time Mode Playgrounds has had a much rougher go since it deployed last week. Luckily, Epic Games has been on the case since they took down the LTM and now it’s back up and running and ready to be enjoyed! It took some time, but we finally have take off! Now all that’s left is the North American servers which be up soon.

According to a recent Reddit post from the team they had previously pulled the mode to get an emergency hot fix ready. Earlier last week they mentioned, “Yesterday we launched the Playground LTM. So many of you rushed in to create and play that our matchmaking service fell over. We’ve since separated the Playground matchmaker from the one that affects the default modes and made large improvements to assist with the number of players. We plan to push these changes and improvements live later today to bring the Playground LTM back online.”

Now that it’s good to go, here’s what you can enjoy with the latest of two Limited Time Modes that update v4.5 brought:

Playground Limited Time Mode

Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

That’s not the only Limited Time Mode to be shared with the latest update either. Final Fight Teams of 12 details have also been shared, which isn’t that far fetched from the usual way Battle Royale works – just on a much smaller scale:

Summary

Make it to the final circle and then fight for the Victory Royale!

Mode Details

Final Fight plays similar to standard Battle Royale, but instead of the storm circles closing all the way in, they stop part way through the match.

When the circles have finished closing in, the Final Countdown timer will begin.

The remaining teams will battle it out until the timer expires.

The team with the most players remaining at the end of the timer wins!

In the event of a tie, the two (or more) teams tied for the lead win the match.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!