Fortnite’s Playground LTM Will Be Made Permanent

Fortnite’s Playground Limited Time Mode, despite its rough start, has been met with insurmountable success and player adoration. We’ve also seen some pretty sweet creations come out of this ‘practice’ mode, and fans can’t seem to get enough. So much so, that many have been begging Epic Games to make it a permanent fixture within the game. Well, ask and ye shall receive because the team just confirmed that they are planning to make this another ongoing part of the popular battle royale title.

Courtesy of keen-eyed Redditors, the official Fortnite Twitch channel was where we first learned of this plan. According to a comment the account made on their channel, “Yeah, we are working on a version where we can keep Playground as a mode, not just a Limited Time Mode.” Whether this will be the current version available now that will be a permanent fixture or a more tailored reiteration is unclear at this time, but we do know that a lot of players will be very happy to hear this good news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that may not know:

“Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!”

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!

Want to see some of those awesome fan creations that we mentioned courtesy of Playground? You can check out some of our previous coverage at our community hub right here, including a Mario Kart x Fortnite mashup and how another group of players recreated Call of Duty’s Nuketown map!