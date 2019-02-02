‘Fortnite’ Playgrounds and Replay Tabs Temporarily Disabled

A lot of Fortnite players are excited about the Battle Royale game because today there is a special Marshmello event to get things poppin’. Still, the rest of the game is still wildly active with this week’s challenges and Showtime missions. Unfortunately for those looking for a more specific experience, the Playgrounds and Replay tabs have been temporarily disabled.

Playgrounds and the Replay tab are currently disabled. All games are still being saved and will be watchable once this tab returns. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 2, 2019

The above tweet reads, “Playgrounds and the Replay tab are currently disabled. All games are still being saved and will be watchable once this tab returns.” As mentioned, it won’t affect being able to absolutely capture footage, only the ability to rewatch it.

This isn’t the first maintenance run they’ve had to do today. Earlier, the team had to disable chat and party services for a few key tweaks, though those are all wrapped up and in good working order. According to the studio, “The maintenance is complete and our chat and party services are back online. We appreciate your patience during the downtime. Squad up and jump back into the action!”

In other Fortnite news, there is a Marshmello in-game concert previously mentioned that will be going down earlier today. It will replace all game modes and will be available for a very limited amount of time.

The show in the popular Battle Royale title from Epic Games will kick off at Pleasant Park today at 2 PM ET, 11 AM PT. Marshmello himself has been hyping up the event over on his own social media channels, making fans of his even more excited to see what he has to offer in the online game.

From the new skin that is available now in the Item Shop, and the new rewards limited to this event, it’s just one more event in a long list of Fortnite showdowns which is just one of the many reasons why so many continue to enjoy the free-to-play online game.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Sound off with your Fortnite thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!