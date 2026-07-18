Xbox Series X and S Add a Ton of New Features in Biggest Update of 2026

The biggest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S update of 2026, so far, in terms of new features, is live. To this end, Microsoft has updated its pair of Xbox consoles with not one, not two, but twelve new features. This is easily the most amount of features added so far this year, and one of the biggest updates of the generation. None of the features are supremely consequential, but they add up.

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Now, some of the features below have been available to Xbox Insiders already this year, but now they have rolled out to all Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users as the gap between Xbox Insiders’ release and general public release continues to seemingly shrink.

First, Gamertags. With this new update, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can now create Gamertags that are up to 15 characters long. This used to be the standard, before it was lowered to 12.

Second, friends. When viewing another player’s profile, you can see your mutual friends with them on Xbox. This allows you to connect with others more easily and keeps you safe from catfishing.

Thirdly, Cloud play. Now, when a game needs an update before it can be played, Xbox users will have the option to stream the game via Cloud until said update is complete.

Fourthly, there is now a new indicator at the top navigation on the home screen that will show you when there are network issues, and can even directly take you to an Xbox Live service page.

Customization, Game Display, Wishlists, and Xbox 360

Fifth and sixth are two new customization features. One of these customization options is more color options when personalizing your console, which includes a new specific hex color code, a “match my gamerpic option,” and the ability to preview the change before setting it. There are also more customization options for offline consoles, as well.

Seventh, game displays. In your library, you can now display games via poster-style artwork, as well as disable badges. All of this is a toggle option for a more art-rich style.

Eighth involves wishlists. With this update, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can add a game to their wishlist directly from the game card before it is even available to purchase.

Ninth is a new upgrade for Xbox 360 nostalgics. More specifically, with the update, Xbox 360 achievement art has been upgraded to look better.

Feature ten is that the Home’s top navigation bar has been updated with a widget that will show the patch notes of a new update you just downloaded. Meanwhile, Microsoft has said patch notes will be more detailed going forward.

The eleventh involves some accessibility improvements. With the new update, Home and Games & apps are now separated into different sections in Settings. Meanwhile, there are now entry points to these pages from all context menus in Home and My games & apps as well.

Lastly, with this new update, the Xbox Accessories app shows an image of the specific Xbox controller you have connected.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.