Steam Makes 89-Rated RPG 100% Free to Download and Keep

An RPG on Steam with an 89 rating is 100% free to download and keep between now and July 23. Normally, the PC game in question, which was released in 2021, is $20. Meanwhile, most of the time, free Steam games are shovelware or small-scale experimental games; this is not the case here, hence the 89 rating. Better yet, the PC game in question is Steam Deck Verified, which means Valve has tested the PC game on its handheld and can confirm not only does it work on Steam Deck start to finish, but it also works well.

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Back in 2021, developers Sever and Schisma Games, with the assistance of publisher 101XP, released The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, a narrative-driven and hardcore RPG set in a gritty world that is ruled by relenting gods. And apparently it is quite good. On Metacritic, it has a very solid 82, while on Steam, it has an 89% approval rating across 2,711 user reviews.

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A Narrative-Driven RPG

Like many narrative-driven RPGs, in The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante influences the game through decision-making. In it, players step into the role of a man who has dared to challenge the existing order, the gods themselves. The game unravels over a lifelong journey, and lets players walk different paths through it, as the story unfolds from the pages of the protagonist’s journal.

“A great narrative-driven game with good writing, soundtrack, and art style. Also interesting world-building,” reads the most popular user review for the game on Steam. Another adds, “Sir Brante offers a unique view into a world where death is not always the end. The story is exquisite, and even the smallest choices matter.”

Of course, not every review is positive. In fact, 11% of reviews aren’t. These negative reviews most cite progression issues, noting that decisions you make early in the game can stop you dead in your tracks later in the game.

That said, those who decide to check out the new free Steam game should expect a runtime of about 10 to 15 hours, though completionists will need more like 35 hours with the PC game.

This is the first time this RPG has ever been given away for free, and the timing is not random. On July 20, a successor, The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian, from the same pair, will be released. This free promotion is clearly to promote this sequel. In the meantime, this is not the free game being given away for free on Steam, but it is certainly the best PC game currently being given away for free on the Valve platform.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.