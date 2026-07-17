Two Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Confirmed for July 30

Not one, but two Nintendo Switch exclusive games have been confirmed for release on July 30. Neither comes from Nintendo nor is Nintendo seemingly involved in either capacity, so it is unclear how either has ended up as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, but perhaps it is just timed exclusivity. Further, it’s worth noting that its specific console exclusivity, as each game is currently available on PC, but only on PC.

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One of these two Nintendo Switch exclusive games is Neko Odyssey, which debuted back on December 16, 2024, via Thailand-based developer Secret Character and publisher Flyhigh Works. The other Nintendo Switch-bound game is IRA from South Korean developer ABShot, and publisher Nicalis and Pikii. Right now, there is no word of Nintendo Switch 2 versions for either game, but both will be playable on the 2025 Nintendo console via backward compatibility, of course.

Neko Odyssey

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Neko Odyssey is specifically pitched as a game for cat lovers who like taking photographs of cats. In the game, you travel around town in search of cats in order to photograph them for the purpose of your in-game social media. The more likes you get, the more followers you gain, who in turn help you find more cats and evolve your technique.

Is the game any good? Well, the game does not have a Metacritic score, so there is no insight here. It’s only on Steam, so Steam user reviews are the only insight into its quality. To this end, it has na 85% approval rating after 78 user reviews.

IRA

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IRA is pitched as a “bow x bullet hell x roguelike.” In this case, bow refers to the protagonist of the weapon. In the game, you play as Yeon, a young girl guided by fate to wield the power of Ira, a Protection Stone born from the prayers of a lost god. With this, she must save a world being consumed by chaos.

Like the other Nintendo Switch game above it, IRA does not have a Metacritic score, so its 75% approval rating after 140 user reviews on Steam is our only insight into the game’s quality.

Neither of these games will be the biggest or best Nintendo Switch releases, but they are notable console exclusives and very niche experiences that will likely satisfy those within this niche.

Unfortunately, for each game, they come out around Splatoon Raiders, which is likely to take up most of the time of Nintendo Switch 2 users, but this still leaves users of the first Nintendo console to check out these pair of exclusives at launch.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.