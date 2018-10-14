‘Fortnite’s Insane Squad Kills Record Has Been Broken

If you and your squad don’t want to feel horrible about yourselves, then stop reading this, close your computer, and just forget this article even exists.

Okay, if you’re still here and want to feel like the noobiest noob Jonesy skin of all-time, here’s the new Fortnite Squad kills record: 61 kills. Yes. 61. As in, 10 more than 51 and one less than 62. That’s literally more kills I got in my entire first month with the game, and one squad got it in a single match.

An Australian squad featuring Fortitude_Fqrbes (25 kills), Nexjs (18 kills), tactjc- (10 kills), and NadeXC (8 kills) beat the long-standing squad kills console record of 59 that was set all the way back in April by getting a whopping 61 kills in one match earlier this week.

As you would expect, the squad wind up getting the victory royale, though only two of them were actually alive come the final battle. The aforementioned Fortitude Fqrbes notably almost had half the kills himself. Again, it’s okay if you feel horrible at the game right now, we all do.

With only 96 kills up for grabs (assuming it was a full lobby) to nab 61 kills is extremely impressive. Granted, if you watch the video, there’s a lot of potatoes, but even if the match was full of potatoes, most squads could come absolutely nowhere near such a kill tally.

With 61 kills, that means the squad erased over 15 different teams (plus one). Again, that’s insane.

Given that the previous record stood for roughly six months, it could be awhile before this one is beaten. What the ceiling will be, who knows. Killing 61 is essentially 2/3 the player count. Killing more seems like it would require not only a high-level of skill and a ton of potatoes, but a lot of dumb luck. But records in games rarely last, especially if they are set during the game’s peak.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the battle-royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous — and constantly updating — coverage of it by clicking right here.