Fortnite Reveals New Pterodactyl Glider

Fans of Epic Games’ Fortnite always like to explore and see what new goods are available, especially when it comes to inadvertently tying in with popular events. And with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opening this weekend…hey, why not get dino crazy?

The official Fortnite Twitter account revealed that the previously introduced Dino Guard Gear is now available in the store. On top of that, however, we’re also getting a pretty radical Pterodactyl Glider, which should hit the store sometime tomorrow if it’s not there already.

“Saur into battle with the new Pterodactyl Glider and Dino Guard Gear. Available now!” the team noted. You can see the tweet below.

Saur into battle with the new Pterodactyl Glider and Dino Guard Gear. Available now! pic.twitter.com/SNmCuAtlHF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 21, 2018

On top of that, it looks like the Pterodactyl Glider may have already been spotted in the store. A tweet from Fortnite Intel, included below, shows that the store has the Glider listed at 1,200 V-Bucks.

On top of that, the store update also looks to have some other goods. For instance, there’s a Fossil Flyer that goes right along with the Pterodactyl, going for just 500 V-Bucks.

For those seeking new Axes, there’s a funky Pink Flamingo double-ended one for 1,500 V-Bucks, along with a odd Prismatic one for just 800 V-Bucks.

If it’s outfits you’re after (and the dino costumes aren’t enough for you), there’s also the Whiplash costume as well as the Sunrise Assault get-up. They both go for 800 V-Bucks apiece.

Finally, you want emotes? You’ve got emotes. The Star Power and Rawr ones are available. Star Power goes for 800 V-Bucks; and Rawr is irresistible going for 500 V-Bucks.

We’ll let you know when the Pterodactyl Glider goes live so you can feel…dino-mite! (We totally blame Jurassic World and Chris Pratt for that.)

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, mobile and PC. It also recently came out for Nintendo Switch as well!