Fortnite Players Have Crazy Theories About the Rocket Launch

With Fortnite’s rocket now launched and detonated after soaring around the map in spectacular fashion, players have some interesting theories about what the launch means for the future of the battle royale game.

Epic Games promised that the rocket launch would be a one-time event that players couldn’t see in-game again if they missed it in real-time. Since it launched on a Saturday, many players were hopefully free to tune in during the launch to see it happen in person, but if you didn’t you can always see what you missed by watching one of the many replays that have already been shared such as these right here.

Now that everything’s over, Fortnite’s rocket left behind some interesting changes in the aftermath. With cracks in the sky and thrusters on the ground, here’s what some players think the launch means for the game.

Travelling Through Time and Space

My theory for season 5 after watching the rocket launch today:



Blockbuster was just trying to go home but the rocket had complications



A time machine or something that will allow teleporting/time travel will be created



We go back in time #fortnite @FortniteGame — Hannah (@Its_Hannah_S__) June 30, 2018

Wormholes, time shifts, a crack in the sky!? New map, maybe time travel. Nobody knows ;0; — Vii Loving (@LovingVii) June 30, 2018

While the rocket soared around the map, it was sucked into and blown out of what looked like tears in the sky. These rifts allowed it to disappear from one space – most notably right above Tilted Towers – and burst out of another tear somewhere else above the map.

Some players are suggesting that these rifts that are in the sky could indicate that time travel, or rather dimensional travel. It’s one of the more popular theories that’s circulating at the moment, and some people think that this could lead to elements from both the past and future to be added to the game.

Aliens?!

What’s the season 5 gonna be with that crack of the universe of Fornite? aliens? More? I can’t stop thinking about what’s gonna be season 5!!!!! pic.twitter.com/n1JjYzsmO6 — LUKETRM12 (@LUKETRM) June 30, 2018

My kid is calling a crack in time, time travel and what not. I think aliens is likely more on trend with what they got going on though. — Zach (@SDZachT) June 30, 2018

Insert the aliens meme here, because that’s what some players think that the wild rocket launch is pointing towards.

Fortnite has dabbled in alien territory in the past with the comets that flew overhead and eventually crashed into the map at the start of Season 4, and those theories are back with this latest event. At the peak of the rocket’s height before it changed trajectory to Tilted Towers, some sci-fi-like language was heard that had some getting some serious alien/space travel vibes. With the rifts forming in the sky, aliens are once again on the table.

Are We in a Dome?

#FORTNITE rocket just went off and I’m ? sure that it cracked the DOME that’s over fornite!! THAT’S NOT THE SKY THE SKY WOULDNT CRACK!! THAT’S WHY THE STORM LOOKS LIKE A DOME, FORNITE IS IN A DOME!!!! — Your Khal Awaits (@KhalBroGo__) June 30, 2018

One of the more popular theories that’s right up there with the ideas about space travel is that it wasn’t the sky that the rocket cracked – it was a dome.

In a setup that’s quite sci-fi indeed, some players think that there’s a massive dome over the game’s map that’s keeping everyone inside. If that dome was just shattered thanks to the rocket launch, it could mean that there’s much more outside of the enclosure, possibly a new map and a whole new world of items and events to explore.

It’s All a Simulation

from discussion Blast Off! Megathread.

Piggybacking off of the dome idea, there’s also a theory going around that this is all a simulation and that none of Fortnite Battle Royale is real.

The theory that was discussed in a rocket launch thread on Reddit suggested that the teleporting back to the game’s lobby after dying and kills being called “eliminations” are evidence of the simulation that Fortnite players are in.

Epic Games in all its secrecy hasn’t revealed what the launch means, but you can bet that we’ll know more leading up to the start of Season 5.