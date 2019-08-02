Fortnite Players Can’t Unsee New Battle Pass Skin as Ghost Rider

Fortnite’s new Battle Pass that accompanies Season X has added a whole new collection of cosmetics for players to obtain, and as always, some of them have already been singled out as must-haves. One of those appears to be a skin that bears a striking resemblance to Marvel’s Ghost Rider, a hero who needs little introduction thanks to his iconic look. If you browsed through the content of the tenth season’s Battle Pass and thought you saw Ghost Rider, you weren’t alone.

The new skin is called the Eternal Voyager, a skin which falls in line with others in the sense that it has multiple styles players can equip. These variations show the skin sometimes with a helmet on, but once that helmet is taken off, the space-faring hothead is seen underneath with flames covering his skull.

It’s going to be a while before you start seeing the games filled with Ghost Riders since the Eternal Voyager skin is further along in the Battle Pass, so until more people start acquiring it, you can enjoy seeing some of the best reactions to Ghost Rider being in Fortnite.

