Here's Every Fortnite Season 3 Mythic Item and How to Find Them

Aside from covering the map in water and making a number of other changes, Fortnite Season 3 has introduced several new Mythic items to the game. Those Mythic items include Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle, Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug, Kit’s Shockwave Launcher, Kit’s Charge Shotgun, Jules’ Glider Gun, Jules’ Drum Gun. Some of them are weapons to be used against your opponents while others have more tactical or resourceful uses like making players more mobile or replenishing their shields. These weapons and items are spread out throughout the map and are worth going for if you’re in the area, but expect them to be contested.

Since Fortnite’s third season of Chapter 2 has been out for several hours now, players have already been able to locate the Mythic items relatively easily. But along with having to worry about other players dropping in at the same locations as you when you’re trying to get them, you’ve got to defeat the people that have them first since they’re all Boss weapons.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of where you can find these weapons and items across the updated Fortnite map as well as some images of the items as shared by the Fortnite community so that you’ll know for sure you’ve found the right gear when you come across it.

Fortnite Season 3 Mythic Weapons and Locations

Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle and Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug – Found on Ocean at The Fortilla

Kit’s Shockwave Launcher and Kit’s Charge Shotgun – Found on Kit at the Catty Corner

Jules’ Glider Gun and Jules’ Drum Gun – found on Jules at The Authority

All of the items are worth going for if you’re in the area, but the Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug is one you should definitely keep on you at all times if you manage to get it. It’s a Chug Jug which already makes it valuable since it fully restores players’ health and shields, but it takes a while to use. Unlike past Chug Jugs, however, this one refills. This means it’s got a cooldown, but you won’t have to worry about discarding it once you’re done since it’ll be usable again soon.

Fortnite’s latest Mythic items are still quite new since they’ve only just arrived, so we’ll have to wait and see in the coming weeks how and if they’ll be nerfed, buffed, or otherwise changed.

