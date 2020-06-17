Fortnite Season 3 Trailer and Battle Pass Details Released

✖

The new season of Fortnite, Chapter 2 - Season 3, officially launched earlier this morning, and developer and publisher Epic Games has shared both a launch trailer that offers a good look at what's new as well as revealed the new details of its Battle Pass. The new season's release comes after several delays, and the "Doomsday Device" event earlier this week, and it has basically flooded the map -- which is exactly what all the leaks and rumors suggested might happen.

Now, as is typical at this point, Epic Games has not released anything in the way of official patch notes, but the update on the game's website does reveal several specific details about the new season. First, and most obvious, the map has been flooded and changed, but it would appear that the waters will recede over time to unveil new locations. Also, it sounds like players can use a fishing rod to basically ride sharks. There are also new enemies, the Marauders, that can appear, and players can build their very own umbrella by completing challenges and leveling up their Battle Pass. Also, alongside the waters receding, it would seem that Fortnite is adding several cars and trucks.

Welcome to the waves 🌊 The Island has flooded and there are all new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and... sharks to ride? Dive into #FortniteSeason3 now! pic.twitter.com/cdWDn9yXt1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020

The Battle Pass, for what it's worth, contains all the usual odds and ends, and will allow players to unlock several skins, including the long-rumored Aquaman.

Unlock your team of Drifters, build your very own Umbrella and earn 1,500 V-Bucks back. Grab the #FortniteSeason3 Battle Pass now! pic.twitter.com/dnWrstjV9N — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and many mobile devices. Fortnite is also set to be a launch title for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you have a way to play modern video games, chances are good that you can play Fortnite. Chapter 2 - Season 3 began earlier today, and brought with it the changes mentioned above. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

