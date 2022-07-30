Fortnite Leak Reveals Biggest Change to the Game Yet

A new Fortnite leak has revealed what could end up being the biggest change to the free-to-play battle royale game yet. In addition to constant Season 3 leaks, leaks are starting to surface that potentially give fans an idea of what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite Season 4. And for the fourth season, it looks like Epic Games is finally going to give players the option to play the game in first-person mode in addition to the current third-person mode.

The leak comes the way of HypeX, the most prominent Fortnite leaker on the Internet. According to the leaker, Epic Games has been updating the first-person mode in the game's files this month, suggesting that work is ongoing. To this end, HypeX notes the mode "could possibly release in Season 4." This tidbit seems to be pure speculation, but even if so it's based on the game's files, which suggest that Epic Games has been working on a first-person mode for quite some time.

Epic Games has made some substantial gameplay changes to Fortnite over the years to improve the game and/or to keep things fresh. Some examples of this are the addition of sliding and sprinting. The biggest change so far though is probably when Epic Games removed building earlier this year, or at least gave players the option to play without it. When it did this, it brought a lot of new players through the door and sucked back in many others that had moved on. It's safe to assume the introduction of a first-person mode would have a similar effect.

First Person mode has been updated quite a few times today, could possibly release in Season 4 👀🔥 (Picture is just a concept) pic.twitter.com/2Hu6q17uCs — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 18, 2022

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as it's all a combination of leaked information and speculation. Datamining leaks are typically reliable but sometimes what's in the files of the game represents leftover, cancelled work or work that for, whatever reason, never sees the light of day. This isn't common, but it does happen. As for Epic Games, it's not acknowledged this leak in any capacity. It typically doesn't acknowledge leaks, so there's no reason to expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.