Fortnite Teases Spider-Gwen Skin

Fortnite is just about to move from Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' into an entirely new season on September 18th. As usual, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game has been seriously teasing what players can expect to find in new Chapter 3 Season 4 without any outright confirmations, and that includes a tease that seems to confirm Spider-Gwen will be part of the upcoming season in some capacity.

The official tease is just official confirmation of what previous Fortnite leaks have indicated. Spider-Gwen, if you are not familiar, is a common shorthand for a character initially introduced in the Marvel comics that also featured heavily in the popular 2018 animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Essentially, it's a version of the classic Spider-Man character Gwen Stacy that received powers instead of Peter Park. She's referred to by multiple names in the comics like Spider-Woman and Ghost Spider, but Spider-Gwen has stuck around as popular shorthand since her initial introduction.

The tease of a Spider-Gwen skin in the new season of Fortnite specifically cropped up via the PlayStation Store. The official listing for the video game includes the new key art featuring her easily recognizable hand reaching up out of metallic gloop, similar to other teases shared by the Epic Games Store. You can check out the Fortnite Spider-Gwen tease for yourself below:

(Photo: Epic Games)

As noted above, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is expected to go live on September 18th. Based on the tease and leaks, Spider-Gwen/Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman/Ghost Spider will be part of the new season in some capacity. Fortnite is currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the Spider-Gwen tease for Fortnite? Are you looking forward to the game's upcoming new season?