Fortnite Now Playable for Free on iOS Devices Thanks to Xbox

Fortnite is once again playable on iOS devices, though not in the way many would expect. Xbox announced today that via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Fortnite can be played on iOS devices or on a PC by using a web browser. What's more is that this method of playing Fortnite through Xbox Cloud Gaming is free which means you don't need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to utilize this service.

To get started playing Fortnite this way, all you need is a Microsoft account and an iOS device, Android device, or a Windows PC that can connect to the Internet. Use that account to sign in here and you can start playing Fortnite right away. It supports both touch controls and controllers where compatible if you choose to play on a mobile device.

"As part of our mission to bring the joy and community of gaming to players wherever they are and to make gaming more accessible to people around the world, I'm excited to announce that we've partnered with Epic Games to make Fortnite available on supported browser-enabled devices for free with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) in 26 countries," said Catherine Gluckstein, the vice president and head of product at Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This provides yet another indirect way of playing Fortnite on an iOS device following Apple's decision to remove the game from its App Store after Epic Games implemented alternate payment options for V-Bucks. Nvidia's GeForce Now app previously provided a similar option for those looking to play Fortnite on devices via cloud gaming.

Xbox's Gluckstein concluded the announcement by suggesting more free-to-play games will follow this cloud gaming route Fortnite's taken.

"It's an important step to add a Free-to-Play title to the cloud gaming catalog as we continue our cloud journey," Gluckstein said. "We're starting with Fortnite and will look to bring more Free-to-Play games people love in the future. At Xbox we want to make gaming accessible to the 3 billion players around the world, and cloud has an important role in that mission. Quite simply we want you to have more choice in both the games you play and the way you choose to play them."