‘Fortnite’ Season 5: Everything You Need to Know

There is a lot of ground to cover, including brand new ground, in Fortnite thanks to the Season 5 update that just went live. Epic Games finally gave players the answers they were looking for regarding those mysterious rifts, as well as fun new additions to the game to keep the play experience fresh. From new skins, to an epic race track, even ways to use the rifts themselves to travel – here’s everything you need to know before taking to the battlefield.

According to the most recent blog post from Epic Games:

“Viking ships, desert outposts, and ancient statues have appeared across the island. Hop in an All Terrain Kart (ATK) with your squad and uncover all-new mysteries and locations that await.”

We’re excited about all of the new features to learn, but let’s start with the leaked skins!

Leaked Cosmetic Items: Emotes, Gliders, Skins, and More

With new seasons come great new gear … Alright, so that’s now how the saying usually goes but it definitely applies here. Whether you’re wanting to get your “hip” on, or feeling more historic, there are quite a few options to choose from thanks to a recent leak.

From viking skins, to penguin backbling – to even some incredible new gliders – here are the datamined cosmetic items found hidden within Season 5’s game files:

Personally, I can’t wait to go for that Viking gear – that looks amazing! With the addition of the rifts in-game that can now take actual players to different places, including a brand new biome, Season 5 is shaping up to the best season yet!

Map Changes and New Desert Biome

When new seasons come a-knockin’, Fortnite players go exploring! The fifth season for the wildly popular online game is now live and ready to be enjoyed, and it brings with it a few key changes to the title’s map. We’re not just talking about those rifts either, we’re talking an entirely new biome!

Lazy Links, which is replacing Anarchy Acres, Paradise Palms … the new map has some interesting changes for players to scope out:

Of course, you’re not going to want to take on the desert biome without first hopping into your new Terrain Kart! Scroll down to learn more about the new ride and the race track as well!

Fortnite Adds the All Terrain Kart (ATK) for New Racing Track

One of those features is a sweet racing track in the brand new desert biome – but what’s a track with no vehicles? Allow us to introduce to you the All Terrain Kart (ATK), you’re one stop shop for total off-roading mayhem.

Here’s what you need to know about the new vehicle and the new area available:

All Terrain Kart (ATK) The new All Terrain Kart (ATK) has room for your entire squad. Get a speed boost after drifting. The roof acts as a bounce pad. Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK). Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump. Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers.



Map Updated New Biome: Desert New Location: Paradise Palms New Location: Lazy Links A few unnamed POIs have also appeared across the island.



Season 5, Week 1 Battle Pass Challenges

Fresh new challenges and a change for players to earn that extra XP, unlock those rewards, and collect those sweet, sweet Battle Stars! Season 5’s Week 1 challenges are now live!

To get started, here’s what you need to know about the very first week of Season 5:

Free Challenges

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500)

Search a Supply Llama (1)

Clinger, Stink Bomb or Grenade Eliminations (3) (HARD)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Snobby Shores (7)

Search floating Lightning Bolts (7)

Follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

Non-Battle Pass owners can work on getting those top three challenges complete, while Battle Pass members have the chance to take on all seven. Some are easy – search a llama, take out enemy players in Retail Row, even searching chests in Snobby Shores is pretty go-with-the-flow.

Season 5 Available Now

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know! It’s update day, which means leaks, guides, and tons more are on the way! We’ve got your back!

