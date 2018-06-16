Fortnite Map Changes Reveal Holograms, Updates at “Evil Lair”

Changes, they are a’comin’! Fortnite players around the world are reporting changes seen at the ‘Evil Lair’ that first appeared with the new season began. Located near Snobby Shores, those partaking in those Victory Royale pleasures are noticing quite a few new additions to the map area including holograms, missile launchers, and that mysterious countdown on the Nintendo Switch!

Thanks to our friends over at FortniteIntel, we’ve got a look at some of the sightings seen in the latest map update. Below are a few of the more “sinisiter” sightings seen by players:

In addition to the television sets appearing randomly with an ‘Evil Lair’ broadcast:

With this and the platform specific timer, many are spectating that when the clocks strike 0, a massive call to fire will be unleashed. Of course, if that were true – we would imagine all platforms would be showing the same thing. Still, the discovery is new so there is still time for other platforms to join in! If you see something, let us know!

In other Fortnite news, there are new soccer-themed items in the cosmetic shop! They’re also customizable, allowing players to rep the country they want for the world-celebrated event! New skins and a new red card emote are all available, with the soccer outfits having tons of options to choose from as far as countries to take proudly into the battle royale arena. Do our country proud, or the country you’re rooting for, while showing off those sick, sick dance moves while building some epic defenses in-game. It’s pretty neat! And an awesome time to get into the sporty-festive spirit.

The latest cosmetic items comes alongside a new patch that brings back the epic shopping carts and a few other additions:

Shopping Carts re-enabled

Pro-AM matches available in Battle Royale

Player Reporting in Save the World mode

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and iOS. The game is also expected to arrive on Android devices this summer, though we don’t have a set release date at this time.

Don’t forget to also sound off with your thoughts on what this could mean in the comment section below! It looks like Season 5 is going to be kicking off with quite a bang!