‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Data Reveals Dark Bomber Pickaxe

A new leak has added further fuel to the fire that a “Dark Bomber” skin will soon be added to Fortnite.

Earlier this morning, leakers unearthed a reference to a Dark Bomber pickaxe in the game’s files, and if there is a Dark Bomber pickaxe, there is presumably a Dark Bomber outfit.

For those that don’t know: the Dark Bomber outfit first appeared during Season 5, Week 10, when Epic Games added a new loading screen that showed Brite Bomber touching the game’s mysterious and giant Cube, and seeing an evil version of herself in the cube’s reflection.

At the time, this seem to suggest some type of dual-universe situation, as well as seemingly confirmed that eventually Epic Games would add a Dark Bomber outfit, which, at the moment of writing this, has yet to happen.

However, given that Season 6 just kicked-off this week and the Cube has done its thing, perhaps now we will finally see the Dark Bomber outfit. The Brite Bomber outfit is notably one of the more popular skins in the game, so whenever Dark Bomber does come out, if it does, it will likely be a pretty big deal and a sad day for wallets.

It’s worth noting that the Dark Bomber pickaxe was found in the game’s recent 6.0 patch, which notably contained no reference to a Dark Bomber character model, perhaps suggesting the Dark Bomber won’t be entirely a new outfit, but a skin change for the current Brite Bomber.

In recent news, yesterday Epic Games removed Shadow Stones for the second time in two days. And like last time, it didn’t provide a window for when they will return. Meanwhile, a new report suggests that the Cube is just getting started, and is about to get even bigger.