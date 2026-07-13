Nintendo Switch 2 Getting New Release of Two Beloved RPGs (But It Comes With a Big Drawback)

A pair of popular RPGs from publisher Square Enix are soon going to be released on Nintendo Switch 2. Over the past year, Square Enix has been one of the biggest supporters of the Switch 2 and has brought countless games to the new Nintendo console. Titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake/Rebirth, Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, and countless others have all been released on Switch 2 and have been quite popular on the hardware. Now, Square Enix has looked to further its support for the platform by re-releasing two older RPGs on Switch 2, but their arrival will come with one disappointing downside.

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Set to launch on October 1st, both Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2 will be released natively on Nintendo Switch 2. Originally released in 2018, the first Octopath Traveler was initially exclusive to Nintendo Switch. The game later came to other platforms and was eventually followed by a sequel, Octopath Traveler 2, which launched in 2023. Since then, the series has continued onward with a prequel, Octopath Traveler 0, but it’s the first two entries in the RPG franchise that have remained the most popular with fans.

As a result of re-releasing Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2 on Switch 2, Square Enix has taken the opportunity to upgrade both games for the hardware. This has resulted in the titles now featuring improved resolution and frame rates, which will lead to them being substantially better than the editions seen on the original Switch.

Fans Are NOT Happy About This New Switch 2 Release

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Unfortunately, as mentioned, there is one major downside to these new Switch 2 versions of Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2. Specifically, Square Enix will not be providing an upgrade path for the Switch 2 editions of each game for those who may have already purchased them on the first Switch. This means that in order to obtain the improved Switch 2 versions of Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2, they’ll have to be purchased entirely on their own at a price of $59.99, or $74.99 as part of a bundle.

Beyond this, Square Enix won’t be allowing cross-saves between the different versions of Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2 on Nintendo platforms. So even if you did opt to buy either game once again on Switch 2, you wouldn’t be able to seamlessly transfer your progress to the new releases.

As expected, fans of the Octopath Traveler series have not been thrilled whatsoever by this decision from Square Enix. The comments section of the trailer that announced these new versions of the games on YouTube has been littered almost entirely with complaints from fans who feel betrayed by Square Enix’s choice to demand another full $60 for these upcoming re-releases.

“No upgrade path is a middle finger to everyone who supported these titles on the original Switch,” wrote one user in response to the announcement.

Currently, Square Enix hasn’t announced a decision to reverse course and provide a cheaper route for those who already own Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2 on Switch to upgrade to the versions coming to Switch 2. If there are any developments on this front, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.