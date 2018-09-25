‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Llama DJ Skin Tease Has Fans Freaking Out

The sixth season of Fortnite is set to drop -- and with it, it appears that a particular looking deejay will be dropping some beats right along with it.

That's because the teases coming from Epic Games' latest season of its hit Battle Royale game suggests that a robotic llama DJ will be literally joining the mix, fitting in with the supposed party vibe that the upcoming event will provide.

Little is known about this deejay (we don't even know what kind of music he's into -- trance? Beck?) but fans are already going wild on social media about him, wondering just what his endgame might be. If not to party, mind you…

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below!

Fortnite Season 6 begins this week... The first teaser has what looks like a futuristic llama DJ. My body is ready. — OpTic CouRage (@CouRageJD) September 24, 2018

This has to be one of the best 24 hours in Fortnite skin HISTORY.

We get the Cloaked Star finally which looks awesome.

Then we get the fucking ROBOT LLAMA DJ AS A SEASON 6 TEASER. — Bandolier Leaks (@BandolierL) September 24, 2018

I’m positive that the llama will be tier one but I want to know your ideas how he would be customizable and his reward. Ex Drift level 4 gives you Rift Edge harvesting tool. I also feel like music tracks will come out since Fortnite said “All great parties need a DJ.” pic.twitter.com/L3hmdo23Uy — Fortnite Leaks (@Fortnite_Leak) September 24, 2018

It looks like the Llama DJ is coming out of the cube. I hope they name it Kevin #FortniteSeason6 #Fortnite — Aman Ahuja (@trcxr) September 24, 2018

The new #fortnite season boutta be about a llama Dj named Llamello (Marshmello) @EpicGames ima be disappointed if it’s not Llamello — Lil Lulu (@LitLuluu) September 24, 2018

We don't have yet instructions on how to unlock the llama deejay in the game just yet (we'll likely have details later this week), but one thing's for sure. The next time Epic Games throws a party at an industry event, it better have a llama deejay.

Look for more information on Season 6 very soon, since it drops in just a few days' time!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.