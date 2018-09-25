‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Llama DJ Skin Tease Has Fans Freaking Out

By ComicBook.com Staff

The sixth season of Fortnite is set to drop -- and with it, it appears that a particular looking deejay will be dropping some beats right along with it.

That's because the teases coming from Epic Games' latest season of its hit Battle Royale game suggests that a robotic llama DJ will be literally joining the mix, fitting in with the supposed party vibe that the upcoming event will provide.

Little is known about this deejay (we don't even know what kind of music he's into -- trance? Beck?) but fans are already going wild on social media about him, wondering just what his endgame might be. If not to party, mind you…

We don't have yet instructions on how to unlock the llama deejay in the game just yet (we'll likely have details later this week), but one thing's for sure. The next time Epic Games throws a party at an industry event, it better have a llama deejay.

Look for more information on Season 6 very soon, since it drops in just a few days' time!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.

