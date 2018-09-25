‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Release Date Teasers Combine To Form The Cube

Now that we’ve had our second teaser image for Fortnite Season 6, the pieces are starting to fit together for a much bigger picture – not unlike what Epic Games did for previous seasons.

As we get closer to the grand finale of Season 5 and that damn cube having made all of us lose our minds, it’s appropriate then that the teaser images should come together to complete the image.

For those familiar with what’s been going on within the popular Battle Royale game, you know about the insane cube that has been dubbed “Kevin” by adoring Reddit fans and “Kevin” has been quite the busy oddity. Having made its way to several locations and spawning gravity domes around it, this cube also protects itself by playing the aggressor when players get too close.

There have been tons of theories regarding Kevinand its burning runes. Many users have come together under the common consensus that Kevin would bring about a mirror universe, one that would forever change the map of Fortnite. With certain parts of the map having disappeared from the rifts only to reappear in a slightly different forms, some are speculating that there is a parallel universe that is about to come crashing down into the map. And don’t even get us started on that damn cube that keeps making its way throughout the game, dropping random runes in its wake.

As we’ve mentioned previously, this mirror theory could mean the entire map is subject to change – rocked by a darker version of the universe we know and love today. Since one of the leaked items from this week’s patch shows off a Ghost Portal, that mirror theory continues to grow in its likelihood.

Another theory floating around is that Loot Lake will suddenly become Loot Lava with the new season, driven by the fact that Loot Lake is loosely shaped like a volcano and that exact word has been datamined from the game’s files in the past.

Now that we know when Season 6 will arrive, it’s time to get hype! What are you hoping to see from Season 6? Favourite memories from season 5? Sound off with your Fortnite related thoughts in the comment section below!