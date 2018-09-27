‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Vaults the LMG, Remote Explosives, and More

So shall Epic Games give-th, so shall they take-th away! Fortnite Season 6 has officially kicked off to an incredibly strong start with the inclusion of adorable furry companions, spooky new locations, and a mysterious new item called the Shadow Stone. But just because the studio gave players a lot of new toys to play with, doesn’t mean they also didn’t take a few things away.

According to Epic Games, “Vaulted Impulse Grenade, Suppressed Submachine Gun, Light Machine Gun, Bouncer, and Remote Explosives.”

All of the weapons/items added to the Vault in patch v6.0 will currently remain available in Playgrounds.

But! It’s not all bad news, because the new Shadow Stones actually look pretty nifty:

Shadow Stones

Consumable typically found around corrupted areas of the map.

Using a Shadow Stone will apply ‘Shadow Form’ for a brief period.

While in Shadow Form: Unable to use weapons. Become invisible to enemies when stationary. You become more visible and leave behind a Shadow Trail when moving. Gain increased movement speed, jump height and fall damage immunity. Gain a new ability, Phase, can be activated by pressing the Primary Fire button. Phase: Propels you in the direction you are facing, and allows you to pass through objects. The effect lasts 45 seconds but can be exited early by holding down Alt Fire button (aim down sights).



Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices!

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”