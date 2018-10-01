‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Week 2 Challenges Leak

There’s no question that Fortnite fans have their hands busy with everything going on in their beloved game for Season 6. But a new round of Challenges seem to be ready to make the rounds this week, and a potential list has leaked online.

Fortnite Intel has posted details on the forthcoming Challenges, which should be available starting this Thursday, October 4. There are a few good ones here, although the site notes, “Please keep in mind these are subject to change and not always an entirely accurate representation of how the Challenges will release on Thursday, October 4.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the challenges as they appear in the listing:

Free Challenges

Visit all of the Corrupted Areas

Use a Shadow Stone in different matches

Stage 1: Deal damage with standard Assault Rifles to opponents (HARD)

Stage 2: Unknown



Final Stage: Unknown

Battle Pass Challenges

Eliminate an opponents from at least 50m away

Deal damage with Pistols to opponents

SMG Eliminations (HARD)

Stage 1: Deal damage with Hunting Rifles to opponents

Stage 2: Unknown



Final Stage: Unknown

As usual, by taking on such challenges within the game, you attain key opportunities to level up and get your way up the ranks. You may also score some progressive loot for your trouble as well, especially if you have access to the Battle Pass.

We’re not sure how many players have gotten through the previous Challenges just yet, but there are probably a dedicated few of you that have taken them on with ease, ready for another fresh round that’ll come your way.

We’ll let you know as soon as Epic Games confirms the next round that will be making the rounds. In the meantime, you’ve got a few days to get practicing with the game, and maybe complete a few previous Challenges for good measure. We’ll confirm the details as soon as they’re available.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC. Are you eager to take on a fresh new set of challenges in the midst of this busy season? Sound off in the comments and let us know which one you want to take on first!