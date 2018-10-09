‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Week 3 Challenges Leaked

Every week there is a new set of challenges for Fortnite players and with Season 6 just kicking off, week 3’s challenges have leaked early. It’s time to get back into the battleground for a chance to show off to those other players your skills and uncover new Battle Stars, and this leak will help players plan before the challenge list goes live.

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what Week 3 will have to offer when they go live later this week?

Free Challenges

Revive a player in different matches (5)

Stage 1: Search a chest in Lonely Lodge (1)

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside (5)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Risky Reels and Wailing Woods in a single match (2)

Hit a player with a Tomato 20m away or more (1000)

Shoot 3 targets at different Shooting Galleries (5)

Eliminate an opponent in different matches (10)

Once these challenges go live, be sure to check back in here at ComicBook because we’ll have our guides to help you take to the battlegrounds ready to go! Just … get ready to put that medic hat on because it looks like helping out your fellow player will play a key role this week!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”