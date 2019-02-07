‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 10 Hidden Banner Location

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 challenges are now live, and just like weeks prior, there’s a hidden Banner for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to need to head back over to Paradise Palms to uncover the latest freebie.

From the latest loading screen clue with the prisoner situated in front of a cozy fire. From the background seen, the hidden banner is in the desert area of the map between a wooden house and a tree. We’ve marked where the tree is on the map above, which is square I-6 for those looking for more specifics. Simply walk up to the tree and a banner will appear, then walk up to it to interact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The hidden banner didn’t trigger for you? Make sure you complete all of this week’s challenges before taking on the hidden banner challenge. Here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Place a Mounted Turret or a Damage Trap in different matches – 3

Search Chests at Lazy Links or Dusty Divot – 7

Assault Rifle Eliminations- 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Deal damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents – 200

Stage 1: Get a score of 5 or more at the shooting gallery east of Wailing Woods – 1

Visit Expedition Outposts in a Single Match – 4

Hit an opponent with a Chiller Grenade or Boogie Bomb in different matches – 3

A few of these challenges are easy to complete in one match. Land in Dusty Divot or Lazy Links, search those chests and take out fellow players with an Assault Rifle. Don’t forget to lay down a trap somewhere in there and use those grenades, and you’re halfway done already!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!