‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 5 Challenge Guide

Fortnite Season 7 has officially wrapped up their ’14 Days of Fortnite’ challenges, but the festivities are far from over in the battle royale online game and though there is so much to do with the new map changes and game additions, the weekly challenges continue to give players a little additional incentive to play.

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 5’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what the new week has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Land at Polar Peak (1)

Deal damage to opponents structures (5,000)

Suppressed weapon eliminations (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower (1)

Search chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms (7)

Search between a giant rock man, a crowned tomato, and an encircled tree (1)

Eliminate an opponent from closer than 5m away (3)

This week’s challenges are pretty easy to tackle compared to previous weeks. Drop in at Polar Peak, go ham on some structures, and then mosey on over to Wailing Woods and get to chest farming – boom, that’s three challenges in one swoop.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week's challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives with next week?