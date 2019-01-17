‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 7 Challenge Guide

Fortnite’s Week 7 challenges have arrived and it’s time for fans of the Battle Royale mode to get back into to tier up and earn those coveted Battle Stars!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else that you know your battle royale game.

Ready to see what Week 7 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges

Visit all Expedition Outposts (7)

Use a Rift or Rift-To-Go in different matches (3)

Pistol eliminations (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Land at Salty Springs (1)

Search chests at Loot Lake or Frosty Flights (7)

Destroy flying X-4 Stormwings (1)

Stage 1: Damage opponents in a single match (200)

This week’s challenges are pretty easy to knock out a few in one match. Land in Salty Springs, head on over to Frosty Flights / Loot Lake for chests, and use a pistol to do some serious damage and you’ve already knocked out a few of these objectives in one match!We’ll have a more detailed guide on each individual location quest here shortly, so stay tuned!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.