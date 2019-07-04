Fortnite Season 9 Week 9 Challenges Now Live

Season 9 of Fortnite has been chugging along, especially with its recently introduced 14 Days of Summer event, during which many challenges are presented. In addition to this, a different weapon is returning to the game from the vault on each day of the festivities. That said, the standard Battle Royale portion of the title is still moving along with its own goodies for players to collect, whether through the Battle Pass or otherwise. Of course, with each week comes new challenges for players to complete, the latest of which are now live.

Fortnite Season 9’s Week 9 challenges include a handful of different tasks, including using a Chug Jug or Chug Splash in various matches, deal 500 headshot damage, get an elimination with each tier of weapon, and much more. Now that the challenges for Week 9 are live, here is a list of what to expect, courtesy of Fortnite INTEL:

Free Challenges

Use a Chug Jug or a Chug Splash in (3) different matches – 5 Battle Stars

Visit a solar array in the snow, desert, and the jungle – 5 Battle Stars

Stage 1/5: Get an elimination with a Common rarity weapon Stage 2/5: Get an elimination with an Uncommon rarity weapon Stage 3/5: Get an elimination with a Rare rarity weapon Stage 4/5: Get an elimination with an Epic rarity weapon Stage 5/5: Get an elimination with a Legendary rarity weapon



Battle Pass Challenges

Deal (500) headshot damage – 5 Battle Stars

Search (7) chests at Lazy Lagoon or Happy Hamlet – 5 Battle Stars

Eliminate (5) opponents in different Named Locations – 10 Battle Stars

Deal (200) damage to an opponent within 10s of landing from a Volcano Vent – 10 Battle Stars

In addition to these challenges that are now live, the latest on for the 14 Days of Summer event is as well, which has players set off some fireworks around the map. You can read more about it right here, but I’ve gone ahead and put the basics down below for you:

Join a match in a core mode or join a match of Team Rumble Use the map to land near Fireworks Walk up to the Firework and interact with it via a button prompt Watch as it shoots up into the sky Then head to the nearest Firework and do this three times.

Fortnite is currently available to play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For even more on the massively popular game, check out some of our previous coverage.

