Fortnite Server Issues Reported, Epic Games Responds

Earlier today, Fortnite players were reporting an issue with the game’s servers saying that they were having a difficult time with the title’s matchmaking as well as even logging in. Epic Games has just provided an update on their social media accounts stating that they are aware of the issue and that, for the most part, they are resolved. With players still reporting ongoing glitches with the game’s servers, the developers are continuing to monitor the situation for any additional fixes.

There was recently an issue impacting matchmaking and logins. This is now resolved but we are continuing to monitor. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 7, 2018

“There was recently an issue impacting matchmaking and logins. This is now resolved but we are continuing to monitor,” said Epic in their most recent status on Twitter. The fix spoken about in the above mention was applied at 16:39 UTC on June 7 as monitoring continues to make sure that everything has been resolved.

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, everything was back to being “operational”:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Operational

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Operational

Voice Chat Operational

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

If you’re still experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, everything seems to be back to working order with the exception of a few straggler cases reporting disconnection.

In other Fortnite news, check out a blurb of what’s new with the game’s latest patch:

Shotguns

For a while we felt that Shotguns promoted healthy close quarter gameplay, however with the recent equip time changes, Shotguns are being used more often than we like. It’s something we’ve been keeping an eye on, but broadly speaking we feel Shotguns are a little too strong in their current state. As a result, we’re making these adjustments:

Pump Shotgun Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.0 Damage reduced from 90/95 to 80/85

Tactical Shotgun Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.0



Shotgun consistency across the board is also something we’re looking into and aim to improve. We want to make it more apparent when you hit or miss a shot. In addition to that, making sure the accuracy is more consistent and improving other odd behaviors with the weapon is a top priority. We’ve identified a number of issues that we’re currently working on solving in the near future.

Traps

We made a large change to traps a few weeks ago to test decreasing damage from 125 to 75. This was done in an effort to better understand the impact traps have throughout a match. The change sparked a great deal of excellent discussion about traps and we are going to lean more into improving their effectiveness. We want this to add more ways for you to be potent in combat. Here’s the change:

Trap Damage increased from 75 to 150

Jetpack

The Jetpack was introduced as a Limited Time Item. You can learn more on the goals of Limited Time Items as a concept in this post.

We will be vaulting the Jetpack at 8am on Monday, June 11. Get in your last matches before then! We may bring back the Jetpack at a future date with some improvements and new changes.

The latest update is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players!