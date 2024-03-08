Fortnite Servers Go Down as Chapter 5 Season 2 Release Is Delayed

Epic Games has announced that it's delaying the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite by multiple hours after a major issue has come about. As Fortnite fans have come to expect, Epic tends to end one season and begin another in the early hours of the morning for those in the United States. And while this was once again the plan with Chapter 5 Season 2, it turns out that the new season of Fortnite instead won't be starting until later this evening at the earliest.

In a message shared on social media, Epic informed the Fortnite fanbase that the entire game will remain offline for at least an additional eight hours. Epic stated that it ran into "an unexpected issue" in the process of pushing live Chapter 5 Season 2. As a result, it has needed to extend the game's maintenance period for longer than anticipated. More news on when the servers will be coming back online is something that Epic has said it will share once it knows more.

"Hey everyone, we encountered an unexpected issue during our maintenance and we need to extend downtime at least eight additional hours, Epic Games wrote on social media. "We apologize for making everyone wait longer than usual to drop into Chapter 5 Season 2 of Battle Royale. The team is working through this as quickly as possible, and we'll provide another update when we have more info."

If you're someone who is waiting for this new Fortnite season to go live, there is at least one thing you can do in the interim. Specifically, Epic has already pushed live the update that encompasses all of the new additions that will be seen in Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 2. As a result, you can download this update right now and ensure that you're ready to play once the servers go back online. If you try to hop into the game and play for the moment, though, you'll simply be met with an error message on the main screen when trying to log in.

Beyond this, Epic also happened to reveal the first full trailer for Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite this morning which showed off the game's Battle Pass. This new season is set to center heavily around Greek mythology which means that many of the latest skins in Fortnite are based on characters like Zeus, Aphrodite, Artemis, and Poseidon. Additionally, Korra from The Legend of Korra TV series is set to land in Fortnite this season and will be unlockable at the midway point of C5S2.