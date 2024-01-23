Fortnite Adding Shredder Skin from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain Shredder is making his way to Fortnite. Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet and it seems like it only grows with each passing update. Somehow Epic Games has created a game that has continued to evolve significantly without the help of a full-fledged sequel. Granted, Epic Games makes the Unreal Engine the game is based on and has the ability to transition Fortnite to new versions of the engine in order to make it feel fresh and new. Nevertheless, Fortnite has come a long way since its days as nothing more than a base defense game prior to becoming a battle royale shooter. Part of the reason it has lasted for so long and has been able to innovate so much is its massive crossovers. Fortnite sells tons of skins based on characters and properties from film, television, and even gaming which generates heaps of money for Epic Games.

We have seen Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Halo, God of War, Dragonball, and many other massive properties in Fortnite. Last year, we saw the arrival of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The turtles were a long-requested group of skins and now they're finally here, but the fun won't stop there. Fortnite is also bringing Shredder to the game, allowing players to play as the most fearsome, iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain there is. The character will reportedly come with a new questline that will also add April O'Neil as an NPC to the game and send you on some kind of investigation through the sewers. It's also expected there will be a designated TMNT tab in the Fortnite main menu, possibly indicating that there may be a mini-event pass of some kind during this time. It's unclear what rewards may be given out for this, but it seems to be something in the cards.

Some extra lore related stuff on Shredder



We will have a questline soon called "April O'Neil Investigates!" with the following quests:



- Talk to April

- Hide in Sewer entrances

- Visit the Underground HQ

- Find empty pizza boxes



The Key Art for the quest is the Shredder Skin… https://t.co/eeP7ATAhNl — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 23, 2024

As of right now, we have no idea when this might arrive. There are no big TMNT events coming up in the pop culture world, as the newest film released last August. Either way, it sounds like we can probably expect it in the not too distant future if it's being datamined with this much detail already.