LEGO Fortnite Leaks Reveal New, Stronger Tier of Items

When it launched late last year, LEGO Fortnite became an immediate hit for Epic Games. The crossover game mode turns Fortnite into a Minecraft-like survival game with cute LEGO skins. Whether it's that new game, Fortnite's newest season, or the other two new game modes, there is a ton of content for Fortnite players to dig into these days. However, a recent leak claims that LEGO Fortnite fans are about to get even more to craft in the form of a new tier of items. Anyone playing the game consistently will love this news because it means they'll be able to build their dream worlds even more easily.

LEGO Fortnite Tier 5 Items Leak

Early look at upcoming Tier 5 LEGO Fortnite Items including:



VIA @NotGrammyNorma/@ParadiseFNS5 pic.twitter.com/6gGUUTZxns — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 4, 2024

This leak comes courtesy of iFireMonkey on Twitter, who got info from NotGrammyNorma and ParadiseFNS5. iFireMonkey has a relatively solid track record with Fortnite leaks, so having them put their name on it certainly gives it more credibility than other leaks. That said, you'll still want to take this with a grain of salt. Not only could the items never come to LEGO Fortnite, but it is definitely possible that we'll see changes come to the items over the next several weeks. Either way, here are the items that leaked to be coming to LEGO Fortnite:

Rift Sword

Iron Axe

Titanium Shovel

Titanium Pickaxe

In the video accompanying the tweet, you can see what seems to be the items in action. That, of course, makes it even more likely that they're real, but it's also worth noting how powerful these Tier 5 items are. The player using them is tearing apart different items in the world at a ridiculous rate and dealing a ton of damage to enemies.

In a later tweet, iFireMonkey also revealed that the developers are working on another tier called the "Rift" tier, which includes the Rift Sword mentioned above and the Rift Hammer and Rift Recurve Crossbow (which iFireMonkey says is called the Darkwood Crossbow). Hopefully, it won't be much longer before we hear official word from Epic about both of these new item tiers.

When is LEGO Fortnite Getting New Item Tiers?

Unfortunately, none of the leaks were able to confirm when the new items would make their way into LEGO Fortnite. In fact, they weren't even able to give players a window to expect. To be fair, that's usually to be expected, especially when the items are seemingly so early in development. Most likely, we'll see these come out around a new core Fortnite season, though it would be somewhat surprising to see them alongside the next season. That said, Epic is hit-and-miss with how long it takes between leaks coming out and the items appearing in the game, so your guess is as good as anyone else's at this point.

LEGO Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, PC, and Xbox platforms.