New Fortnite Skins, Emotes, and Cosmetic Items Coming Soon (April 29)

A new update hit Fortnite today. The most notable part of this update is the addition of Party Royale, a brand new casual mode for the game. Beyond this, there's the usual bug fixes and nerfs that will please some players whilst angering others. That said, since the update went live, dataminers have been digging through the update for everything in it not announced or revealed. And like every update, this has provided a slew of new, unreleased cosmetic items coming to the game soon, or rather unreleased cosmetic items believed to be coming to the game soon.

As always, leading the pack is a variety of new skins and emotes. Beyond this are brand new harvesting tools, backpacks, wraps, and new items for every cosmetic in the game. Below, you can check it all out, courtesy fo Fortnite leaker and dataminer, HypeX:

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if and when all of these cosmetic items will hit the game, but all of it should roll out over the course of the next few weeks. That said, until it does, take all of it with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks of this nature are very reliable, nothing here is official. Further, at the moment, Epic Games has not commented on this latest leak. It's obvious all of these assets are real, but who knows when they will be implemented.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

