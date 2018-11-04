‘Fortnite’ Store Update Adds New Wasteland Warriors Gear

As it always does at 8:00 P.M. EST, Epic Games has updated the Fortnite store with a new offering of items. And if you’ve had some V-Bucks burning a whole in your pocket lately, you’re in luck, because the new store update has brought with it a host of new goodies.

Dubbed the Wasteland Warriors Gear, the new items feature two new outfits, a new harvesting tool, and a new glider.

The new outfits — Ruckus (male) and Mayhem (female) — are notably “rare” items, or in other words blue items, which means they cost 1,200 V-Bucks a pop.

Meanwhile, the new glider Junkjet is of “epic” rarity, which means it will cost you the same as an outfit (1,200 V-Bucks). As for the harvesting tool, it’s only”rare,” so it will cost the cheapest at 800 V-Bucks.

So, if you’re looking to buy the whole gear set, you’ll need to fork over 4,400 V-Bucks, which is roughly $50 USD.

Here’s the entire store update:

This is notably the first Saturday store update since Halloween, and as you can see, Epic Games is waving goodbye to the Halloween-themed outfits and items, which overran the store for the month of October.

That said, it won’t be very long until another round of seasonal items flood the store. If Epic Games approaches Christmas like it did Halloween, we should be getting a healthy slab of Holiday-themed outfits and items throughout the last month of 2018.

If you’re not a fan of seasonal items, then you at least have the whole month of November to look forward to, which should be all non-festive outfits, except maybe some stuff for Thanksgiving?

If you’re a Mad Max fan this store update might be of particular interest to you, as it certainly gives off that crazy wasteland vibe, that IPs such as Mad Max and Borderlands have helped popularize.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the game battle-royale game, click here.