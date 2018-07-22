Fortnite Store Update: Chomp Sr. Outfit Added

It’s Saturday, my dudes. And just like many predicted it would, Saturday’s Fortnite store update has brought with it a new outfit for Shark lovers: the infamous Chomp Sr.

As you can see in the image, the Chomp Jr. harvesting tool finally has its partner, a generic vanilla skin in a shark costume with some sunglasses that scream “I’M GOING TO GAME END YOU.”

As expected, the new outfit costs a premium 2,000 V-Bucks, which is to say, around $25 USD. This might seem like a lot for a guy wearing a shark costume with dollar store sunglasses on, but it’s right on the money of what other similar skins have cost (update: apparently those are goggles and not sunglasses. I like it even less now).

If you want to be a good shark and complete the set, you will need to fork over another 1,500 V-Bucks for ol’ Chomp Jr. Or in other words, maybe skip dinner tonight…and tomorrow.

As always, my personal recommendation is buy the Snorkel Ops outfit while you still can. It’s indisputably the best skin in the game, and people will miss it when it’s gone. And it’s only 1,200 V-Bucks. Strap a Rust Bucket on the back of that thing and you’re good to go!

If you’re in need of new glider, Cloud Strike isn’t a bad option, albeit it is a pricey one, and is certainly no Googly. True Heart is a new-ish emote that is pretty good as well.

And of course stay away from Tactical Spade, get waterworks (sometimes a good Fornite cry cleanses the soul), and get Circuit Breaker if you want to be one of four people in the world using a Circuit Breaker outfit.

Lastly, as is tradition, here is a smattering of fan responses to the new outfit and store update:

Fortnite lobbies today be like… pic.twitter.com/KW0PoWhDFz — ohwejelly (@ohwejelly) July 22, 2018

DAMNITTTTTT THE CHOMP CAME BACKKKKKK NOOOOOOOO — mi.ivo 🌎☄️💕® (@miivoify) July 22, 2018

Like for this to become a new skin pic.twitter.com/LGFRay383H — NebelNiek (@NebelNiek) July 22, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and on iOS devices.