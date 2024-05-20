Pokemon Go Reveals Summer 2024 Community Day Schedule

Over the weekend, Pokemon Go fans got to celebrate Bounsweet Community Day, which happens to be the final Community Day event for the current season. World of Wonders will soon come to an end, but Niantic has not announced what will take its place just yet. However, in traditional fashion, the developer has released a schedule laying out all the Community Day dates throughout June, July, and August. The month of June will actually have two Community Day events, including a traditional one earlier in the month, and a Community Day Classic later.

Pokemon Go Summer 2024 Community Day Schedule

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Saturday, June 22, 2024 (Community Day Classic)

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024

As is usually the case, Niantic did not offer any details about which Pokemon will be featured in these events. There's a very good chance we'll see a Popplio Community Day at some point this season, as Pokemon Go has featured both Rowlet and Litten Community Day events in 2024. Those three Pokemon all happen to be the starters from the Alola region, and in 2023, all three starters from Kalos had their own Community Day events, so it's likely we'll see history repeat with a different trio. Having a Water-type Pokemon featured in an event over the summer would be pretty fitting, but fans will have to wait and see if Popplio shows up in the warmest months, or if Niantic waits until fall.

Additional Pokemon Go Events Next Season

When Niantic releases these Community Day schedules for Pokemon Go, the company also likes to include additional dates for players to keep in mind. This season is no exception, but the developer did make a pretty notable change; this time around, the company has offered some additional hints about the events themselves. In June, players will have a Raid Day to look forward to, while August will have a Shadow Raid Day. However, Niantic is playing very coy about the July event.

Saturday, June 29, 2024 (Raid Day)

Saturday, July 27, 2024 (???)

Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, 2024 (Shadow Raid Weekend)

World of Wonders will be coming to an end on June 1st at 10 a.m. local time, when the new season officially begins. With the month of June rapidly approaching, we should learn more about the new season of Pokemon Go within the next week. The current season has put a big focus on the Ultra Beasts, and things will come to an end with the arrivals of Naganadel, Stakataka and Blacephalon. Readers can learn more about that event right here.

Are you excited to check out the new season of Pokemon Go? Which Pokemon would you like to see get a dedicated Community Day? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!