‘Fortnite’ Store Update Adds Hollowhead Outfit and Carver Pickaxe

It’s still a couple of weeks until Halloween, but that isn’t stopping Epic Games from releasing some of its heavy-hitting Fortnite Halloween skins.

In tonight’s daily store update, Epic Games released the previously leaked Hollowhead outfit and its accompanying Carver pickaxe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All tricks… No treats 🎃 The new Hollowhead Outfit and Carver Pickaxe are available now! pic.twitter.com/HkWY6Ml6QZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 14, 2018

The new outfit is notably of “Epic” rarity (purple), meaning it will cost you a hefty 1,500 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, the Carver pickaxe is only “rare” (blue), so it won’t break the bank as much at 800 V-Bucks. However, to nab the entire set you will have to fork over 2,200 V-Bucks, which is roughly $25.

To accompany the Halloween set, the Skull Trooper, Skull Ranger, and Skull Sickle items all also return. Meanwhile, Slow Clap, Stop Axe, Highland Warrior, and Vivacious round up the rest of the store.

Interestingly, the Skull Trooper and Skull Ranger outfits have been in store virtually the whole week, which is perhaps Epic Games way of saying this will be the last time to get the outfits.

For all of you saying The Skull trooper is in the store for too long it was like this the First Time And It May stay There until Next update or Until Halloween Ends — CharmanderBoy (@BatidosEduardo) October 14, 2018

The Hollowhead outfit is pretty good, and personally reminds me of Jack O’Lantern from Spider-Man. That said, the buzz around it is nowhere near the same level that the return of the Skulltrooper garnered. But perhaps in a few months when a wave of new players don’t have it, Hollowhead will have its own cult of players demanding its return.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the game — including news of the status of the long-awaited gifting system — be sure to peep our previous coverage of the battle-royale title by clicking here.

And as always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Will you be picking up the new Hollowhead outfit? How about the Carver pickaxe? Or, are you like me, and team Snorkel Ops for life?