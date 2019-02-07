‘Fortnite’ Studio Ups Their Advertising Following ‘Apex Legends’ Success

While many developers have tried to capitalize on Epic Games‘ success in the battle royale genre, gamers have likely wondered if Fortnite can be overthrown. Following the successful launch of Apex Legends earlier this week, Epic upped their advertising efforts, leading many to wonder if Respawn’s free-to-play battle royale title is here to take on the reigning champion, and if the Fortnite devs are worried.

It was recently reported by Fortnite News that gamers who search for Apex Legends on Google will likely see a link to download Fortnite at the top of the results. Seeing as it is an ad that appears, it likely means that Epic Games set it up to advertise their battle royale game when players search for a specific keyword or phrase. In this case, that would be Apex Legends.

There’s no denying that Apex Legends is off to a great start, with the Respawn developed battle royale game hitting over 2.5 million players in its first 24 hours. In addition to this, the title recently broke 200,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch, which was nearly 100,000 more than Fortnite had at the time.

It’s unclear at this time if Apex Legends will be the game that goes toe-to-toe with Fortnite, but it looks to be a good year for those who enjoy the battle royale experience. Here’s more about the new Respawn title:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you believe Epic Games has anything to be worried about when it comes to Apex Legends‘ success? Let us know in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!