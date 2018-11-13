Streamer Dakotaz Gets Brutally Honest About ‘Fortnite’

Fortnite’s Golden Boy Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has recently spoken honestly about the game, its evolution, and the toxicity seen in the community and now another popular streamer is adding his voice to the mix.

Well-known Fortnite streamer ‘Dakotaz’ took to his Twitter to get brutally honest with the studio about the present state of their game. He ended his tirade with saying, “Sorry Fortnite, but [your] game is really not that good anymore.”

The only thing @FortniteGame is now adays is basically 3rd party, traps, gliders & skins 24/7 Unless you’re hiding in duo/squads 24/7 – which is smart tbh.

Sorry Fortnite but you game is really not that good anymore.

and our shotguns still hit for 7 btw ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — dakotaz (@dakotaz) November 13, 2018

The comment section with rife with differing opinions on all of the recent changes lately but one topic that continuously popped up was that of the recent decision to add Glider Redeployment. According to many of the streamer’s fans, this was wholly “unnecessary” on Epic’s part and is part of the reason for the declination they see – at least in their eyes.

One thing that is interesting is that this particular streamer is usually known for his positive outlook and “go-with-the-flow” attitude, so the stark “truth bomb” was seen as a bit of a surprise. Still, many seemed to agree with the points he made – though Epic Games has yet to respond. Knowing how active the studio is on social media and with their players, we might see some of these points reflected in an upcoming update.

What do you think about the streamer’s attitude towards the state of the game? Do you think his points were fair, or a sign of burnout? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about Fortnite and where it is at currently in its developmental stage.

