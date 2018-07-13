Fortnite Tactics Showdown LTM Announced, Coming Soon?

Season 5 of Fortnite is off to a strong start and with the new biome to explore and those ridiculously fun Terrain Karts, there’s a lot to enjoy with latest update. There’s more yet to come, however, and for those looking forward to the Tactics Showdown Limited Time Mode – we’ve got some good news.

It looks like the Limited Time Mode that was first teased last season will be making its way into the game here soon. Though we don’t have an exact release date, it more than likely will be going live with the next update for the Battle Royale game. According to Epic Games themselves:

“This mode encourages tactical combat and building by putting a cap on the amount of resources and ammunition players can carry. Player-built structures also start off with less health than normal, and when players are eliminated they will drop fewer resources than normal”

Here’s what we know from the Loading Screen info:

Focus on the Fight Winning in Tactics Showdown requires careful aim and thoughtful use of building materials

Build Smart Try using natural cover in order to conserve resources!

Don’t Spray & Spray The cap on how much ammo can be carried is lower in this mode – make every shot count!



The playlist in question was removed temporarily to make way for Season 5’s arrival, but the image for the new mode has been found hidden away the most recent files for Fortnite. Thanks to our friends over at FortniteIntel, we’ve got the first look:

With the file name ‘BR_LTM-Tile_Tactics-Showdown,’ we can expect this new LTM to drop sooner rather than later. This is good news, especially given that Epic Games recently revealed that the highly praised Playground mode would be made a permanent fixture.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!